Queensland rail projects given state funding in federal budget

The Australian Government has allocated A$2.7bn ($2.02bn) to rail projects in the state of Queensland under the 2022–2023 Federal Budget.

A total of A$1.6bn has been earmarked for the Brisbane to the Sunshine Coast (Beerwah-Maroochydore) rail extension project, which is expected to reduce travel times between Beerwah and Maroochydore by almost 20 minutes.

The government has also committed A$1.1bn to the Brisbane to the Gold Coast (Kuraby – Beenleigh) Faster Rail Upgrade project.

Part of a strategic 200km North-South rail corridor, the Kuraby – Beenleigh project aims to improve connectivity between Brisbane and major regional centres to the state’s north and south regions.

It is also expected to help to double both express and all stop services on the corridor.

In addition, the Australian Government has allocated A$150m to the Brisbane Metro – Woolloongabba Station project in Queensland.

The executive has committed more than A$3.9bn to the state’s infrastructure pipeline as part of the budget.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said: “Continuing to provide record future funding for road and rail projects is a key part of our economic plan for the long term to keep our economy strong.

“By investing in these projects, we are delivering the infrastructure that the Australian economy needs to grow, to get Australians home sooner and safer, and generate thousands of jobs and new opportunities for small businesses right across the State.”

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said: “By enhancing transport connectivity, we’re strengthening our supply chains against challenges such as Covid-related disruptions and the impact of natural disasters.

“This gives businesses and consumers the confidence and certainty they need in uncertain times.”

In October last year, the Queensland government unveiled plans to invest A$7.1bn to build and run 65 six-car passenger trains and support the state’s train manufacturing industry.

The programme is intended to convert Queensland into a rail manufacturing hub of Australia.