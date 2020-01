German railway company Deutsche Bahn (DB) has entered into a codeshare partnership with Qatar Airways to offer smooth connections for passengers.

Passengers travelling with the airline can access eight different cities from its gateway in Frankfurt, Germany.

Passengers can make connections to Stuttgart, Nuremberg, Hannover, Leipzig, Cologne, Dusseldorf, Munich, and Hamburg.

Qatar Airways operates 35 flights between Doha and Frankfurt, Munich and Berlin each week. Of these, two flights operate from Frankfurt and Munich in addition to one flight from Berlin, daily.

Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker said: “This codeshare agreement between Qatar Airways and Deutsche Bahn further strengthens the ties between Germany and Qatar.



“We have witnessed significant growing demand between Germany to Qatar and beyond. Our new codeshare destinations not only meet that demand, but provide a service for our valued passengers in Doha, and from dozens of destinations globally to new, exciting places to explore in Germany.”

Deutsche Bahn Passenger Transport Management Board member Berthold Huber said: “We are very pleased to further intensify our successful and long-standing Rail&Fly cooperation with Qatar Airways through our new codeshare agreement.

“The Qatar Airways and Deutsche Bahn codeshare offers our joint customers a seamless, easy and flexible journey to and from different German cities.”

