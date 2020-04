US-based Progress Rail Locomotive, a Caterpillar company has received a contract from PT Kereta Indonesia (PT KAI) for the delivery of 36 new EMD GT38AC freight locomotives.

The new locomotives will expand the current GT Series of the public railway operator.

The EMD locomotives will serve the South Sumatra coal haulage operations of PT KAI and join the fleet consisting of more than 50 other GT38AC locomotives that are in service since 2011.

The EMD GT38AC model was specifically designed for the environments of South-East Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa regions.

The locomotive is equipped with an eight-cylinder EMD 710 engine, along with durable AC traction. The cab and car body are also designed to boost visibility.



Progress Rail CEO and president Marty Haycraft said: “We welcome the opportunity to once again work with PT KAI, delivering another wave of our GT Series locomotives, which have demonstrated strong performance, reliability and efficiency in global service.

“We look forward to continuing to support PT KAI with our broad solutions to help them achieve their operational goals.”

The delivery of the locomotives is expected late next year.

Progress Rail provides advanced EMD locomotives, along with engines, railcars, trackwork, fasteners, signalling, rail welding and Kershaw maintenance-of-way equipment.

The company also offers dedicated locomotive and freight car repair services, as well as aftermarket parts support and recycling operations.

In addition, advanced rail technologies such as data acquisition and asset protection equipment are provided.

In February 2019, UAE’s Etihad Rail signed a contract to procure 38 locomotives from Progress Rail Locomotive. The deal will increase Etihad Rail’s fleet to 45 locomotives.