Power Integrations launches new gate drivers for rail applications

The new SCALE-2 plug-and-play gate driver is said to enhance installation efficiency and promote system development.

This gate driver encompasses the 1SP0630V2M1R main driver, the 1SP0635D2S1R peripheral driver, and the ISO6125R-33 power supply.

With a flexible electrical and mechanical design, the driver can be used in systems demanding parallel modules for extra power.

Power Integrations high-power industrial applications marketing director Francesco Fisichella said: “Rail customers demand robust solutions, and Power Integrations’ SCALE-2 technology delivers what they need with high levels of integration and comprehensive protection features.”

Matching the footprint of the smaller IHM single-channel IGBT-module formats, these compact SCALE-2 gate drivers have 1,200A to 1,400A output current and 3,300V IGBT blocking voltage.



The company noted that the gate drivers have been developed to be compatible with IHM modules from all key rail manufacturers, including Mitsubishi, Hitachi, Infineon, and ABB.

For improved scalability, the SCALE-2 technology relies on an ASIC chipset, which reduces component count and size.

SCALE-2 gate drivers protect the IGBT via active clamping circuitry as well as allow the designers to augment dynamic switching performance, precision, and functionality.

With the usual conformal coating, the new gate drivers can also endure burn-in on request.

By enhancing the connectors, the user can increase the security of interconnection and enable quick release without tooling. The company has also provided fibre-optic interfaces, along with the failure status output.

The gate drivers also have protection features, including Dynamic Advanced Active Clamping, under-voltage lock-out and short-circuit.

These gate drivers not only fulfil the IEC 61373 requirements for shock and vibration but also the environmental specifications of IEC 60068-2-xx.

The company added that the units are qualified under electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) in accordance with EN 50121-3-2 and IEC 6100-4-x.

