The city of Alexandria in Virginia, US, has begun construction by breaking ground on the new Potomac Yard Metrorail station project.

The new station will be built on the Yellow and Blue lines of Metrorail. It will be located between the Braddock Road and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport stations.

Scheduled to open in 2022, the station is expected to cost around $320m to build.

When completed, the station will provide walkable access to regional transportation systems. The transport systems will then take passengers to the north-eastern part of the city.

Funding for the project includes an investment from the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority and a low-interest loan from the Commonwealth Transportation Board. The tax revenue generated by the Potomac Yard development over 40 years will be used to pay back loans.



The city hopes the new station will lead to private sector investment. The station will support 13,000 new residents and 26,000 new jobs.

Community members, elected officials, consultants and contractors and federal, state and regional agency representatives all attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

Mayor Justin Wilson said: “Today’s celebration is a major milestone that has been a quarter-century in the making.

“Alexandria has worked closely with Metro and our federal and state partners to plan for a new Potomac Yard Metrorail Station that will improve mobility, promote economic development, and protect our environment. We now officially move from planning the station to constructing the station.”

Northern Virginia Transportation Authority chair Marty Nohe said: “The new Potomac Yard Metro Station will provide an attractive transit option in the Route 1 corridor that will help reduce traffic congestion and provide access for the entire DC region to and from this growing activity hub in northern Virginia.”