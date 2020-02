Polish railway company PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe has awarded an €88m contract to PORR to modernise a section of the E59 line.

PORR will renovate the tracks and infrastructure of the E59 railway line between Krzyż and Dobiegniew.

The company will reconstruct 47km of railway track along railway line number 351, construct 12 points, 15 culverts, nine bridges, and nine viaducts.

It will also carry out work to modernise six level crossings, reconstruct an overhead line and construct six barrier-free viaducts.

PORR expects to complete the work by late 2022.



PKP value the project at €331m. It will allow passenger and freight trains to travel at 120-160kmph along the E59 railway line from 2022.

The project will reduce travel between Poznań, the capital of Greater Poland, and West Pomerania to 50 minutes.

PORR CEO Karl-Heinz Strauss said: “Our latest railway construction contract is an important investment project that will bring about a sustainable improvement of the region’s transport infrastructure.

“We are very pleased that our Polish railway construction team has scored with its expertise and that we are involved in the modernisation of the E59 railway line.”

In March, the European Union (EU) approved a loan worth approximately zl1.2bn (nearly $315m) for the Polish Government to renovate and construct 55 railway stations.

The Polish Government will use the funds for the construction of the Bolków bypass located in south-western Poland.

