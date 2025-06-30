The tunnel will connect the “Retkinia” launch shaft to the “Fabryczna” exit shaft, showcasing Poland’s widest single-section railway design. Credit: CENTRALNY PORT KOMUNIKACYJNY Sp. z o.o. Al.

Centralny Port Komunikacyjny (CPK) and construction firm PORR have finalised an agreement to build a 4.6km high-speed railway tunnel in Lodz, which is expected to be Poland’s longest railway tunnel.

The 1.7bn zlotys ($468m) contract is expected to be completed within 48 months.

The tunnel is a crucial part of the “Y” railway line, which will connect Warsaw and the CPK Airport with Lodz by 2032.

By 2035, it is expected to enable the fastest high-speed rail connections to Wroclaw and Poznam.

The tunnel will extend from the “Retkinia” launch shaft to the “Fabryczna” exit shaft, featuring the widest single-section railway design in Poland, allowing trains to operate at speeds up to 160km/h in both directions.

A 3,200t tunnel boring machine (TBM) with a 14m-diameter cutterhead will be utilised for excavation.

The project also includes five supply shafts, inner shells for the launch and exit shafts, and essential infrastructure such as water, wastewater, electrical, telecommunications, and fire protection systems, along with road construction and site development around the shafts.

The tunnel will utilise PORR’s Slab Track Austria technology, a first for Polish railway tunnels.

This system employs prefabricated concrete slabs instead of traditional ballast and sleepers, enhancing durability, stability, and reducing noise and vibrations for high-speed lines up to 400km/h.

PORR CEO Piotr Kledzik said: “PORR has already built dozens of kilometres of railway tunnels in Europe, including Poland.

“Our team consists of experienced engineers who are not only familiar with state-of-the-art technology but can also implement it effectively in dense urban and geologically challenging conditions.”

To minimise urban disruption, the project will implement geotechnical reinforcements and structural safeguards to prevent ground settlement and ensure the stability of nearby buildings.

A geodetic monitoring system will track structural conditions throughout the project, while experts assess the technical state of buildings along the route.

CPK CEO Dr Filip Czernicki said: “The HSR tunnel under Łódź is part of a new railway line which, like the entire CPK infrastructure, is built to dual-use standards – for both civilian and military purposes.

“The HSR lines, the CPK Airport, and the surrounding road network are all being constructed to safety standards set by the Polish government and the European Union.”

In February this year, CPK signed a business plan agreement to create a rolling stock pool that will finance the purchase of High-Speed Rail (HSR) trains and lease them to operators through long-term agreements.

