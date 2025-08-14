Philippines Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon, along with GCash, has launched the first open-loop ticketing system for a major railway in Metro Manila. Credit: GCash

The Philippine government has announced a collaboration with GCash, an e-wallet provider, to enhance the digital transformation of the country’s public transportation ticketing.

This partnership will introduce “advanced” payment solutions.

The initiative involves the Department of Transportation (DOTr), the Philippines’ central bank (BSP), the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), and GCash.

It will focus on the implementation of cashless payment systems in the Metro Rail Transit System Line 3 (MRT-3) in Metro Manila.

This development aligns the Philippines with other Southeast Asian nations, such as Singapore, which have adopted open-loop ticketing systems to streamline commuter experiences by enabling various cashless payment options, according to the company.

The newly introduced Automated Fare Collection System allows MRT-3 passengers to have quicker and more convenient travel through a tap-in and tap-out process, accepting payments via QR codes, mobile NFC, and debit or credit cards.

Philippines Transport Secretary Vince Dizon said: “This is just the beginning. We’re working on this to make all turnstile carousels [equipped] with this option for various payment modes.”

Dizon also stated that the digital payment solutions will soon be available on other rail lines, including the Light Rail Transit Lines 1 and 2, and other mass transport systems.

To support this initiative, DICT Secretary Henry Aguda indicated that efforts are underway to improve internet connectivity at MRT-3 stations, ensuring that commuters can access the GCash app seamlessly.

GCash’s holding company Mynt president and CEO Martha Sazon said: “We’re so proud and excited to finally launch this service in partnership with the government.

“Before, people would line up as early as 4:30 am just to buy a ticket. I hope that with this project, we can help them make their commute faster and more convenient.”

