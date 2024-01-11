The Ministry of Transport and Communications in Peru announced the opening of the first section of Lima’s Metro Linea 2 line, stretching 5km and covering five stations, on 21 December 2023.
Linea 2’s stage 1A was opened by Dina Boluarte, President of Peru and Raúl Pérez Reyes, Transport Minister, stating that “the political will of the Government allowed this transport megaproject to be unblocked for the benefit of citizens”.
According to Peru’s transport ministry, the system is set to benefit around 60,000 passengers per day.
Alongside this the new section enables travel from the Evitamiento station to the Mercado Santa Anita station in less than seven minutes, ”a distance that takes approximately 35 minutes on conventional public transport” claimed the Lima Metro.
Linea 2 is a fully automated metro system and since 2015 has been under construction and development by an Italian/Spanish/Peruvian consortium. Line 2 consists of three stages including 1A, 1B and 2.
Raúl Pérez Reyes, Transport Minister, emphasised that this project is a milestone that will “improve the quality of life of citizens, starting a new way of transport in the capital”.
The head of state claimed that when the project is finished and the 27 stations of Line 2 of the Lima and Callao Metro are completed, “10 districts will be covered in benefit of more than a million people”.
“This Government is of actions and not words, mission accomplished because today we start” added Boluarte.
The Peruvian Ministry of Transport and Communications released a statement on X, that during the “white march of stage 1A” the Linea 2 service will be free for passengers for the first three months.
Reyes added: “With this start of operations, an important transportation strategy is launched that will be complemented by the following sections to be inaugurated”.