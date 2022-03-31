View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
March 31, 2022

Penta Ocean wins final CRL1 civil contract in Singapore

Penta Ocean will design and build the Bright Hill interchange station.

Penta Ocean
Passenger service at the Bright Hill interchange station is expected to begin in 2030. Credit: Ulrike Leone/ Pixabay.

Penta Ocean Construction has secured a $388m (S$526m) civil contract from Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) for the Cross Island Line Phase 1 (CRL1) project.

The company’s scope of work includes designing and building the Bright Hill interchange station and tunnels.  

With the latest contract, LTA has assigned contractors for all 12 stations under the project.

Penta Ocean is planning to begin construction works on the CRL1 Bright Hill station during the second quarter of this year.

Passenger service at the station is anticipated to start in 2030. This interchange station is expected to enable commuters to conveniently travel between CRL and Thomson – East Coast Line (TEL).

Situated along Sin Ming Avenue, the Bright Hill station will also be linked to the new Transit Priority Corridor (TPC) along Sin Ming Avenue to improve accessibility for commuters.

The TPC is expected to be completed in 2029.

The CRL, which is Singapore’s eighth mass rapid transit (MRT) line, will help connect crucial hubs such as Jurong Lake District, Punggol Digital District, and the Changi region.

With a length of 29km, the CRL1 project covers 12 stations from Aviation Park to Bright Hill to serve residential and industrial areas in Loyang, Tampines, Pasir Ris, Defu, Hougang, Serangoon North and Ang Mo Kio. It is expected to benefit over 100,000 households.

Penta Ocean had earlier worked on Bright Hill station of the TEL. It is currently building the station, tunnels, and customs, immigration, and quarantine buildings for the Johor Bahru – Singapore Rapid Transit System Link.

Additionally, the company is constructing a tunnel between Suffolk Walk and Novena Rise for the North-South Corridor.

Related Companies
Zonegreen

Rail Depot and Workshop Safety Technology

Visit Profile
CommScope

Railway Network Communications Solutions for Increased Connectivity

Visit Profile
TENMAT

Composite Solutions for Safety Critical Rail Applications

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The railway industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU