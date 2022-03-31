Penta Ocean wins final CRL1 civil contract in Singapore

Passenger service at the Bright Hill interchange station is expected to begin in 2030. Credit: Ulrike Leone/ Pixabay.

Penta Ocean Construction has secured a $388m (S$526m) civil contract from Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) for the Cross Island Line Phase 1 (CRL1) project.

The company’s scope of work includes designing and building the Bright Hill interchange station and tunnels.

With the latest contract, LTA has assigned contractors for all 12 stations under the project.

Penta Ocean is planning to begin construction works on the CRL1 Bright Hill station during the second quarter of this year.

Passenger service at the station is anticipated to start in 2030. This interchange station is expected to enable commuters to conveniently travel between CRL and Thomson – East Coast Line (TEL).

Situated along Sin Ming Avenue, the Bright Hill station will also be linked to the new Transit Priority Corridor (TPC) along Sin Ming Avenue to improve accessibility for commuters.

The TPC is expected to be completed in 2029.

The CRL, which is Singapore’s eighth mass rapid transit (MRT) line, will help connect crucial hubs such as Jurong Lake District, Punggol Digital District, and the Changi region.

With a length of 29km, the CRL1 project covers 12 stations from Aviation Park to Bright Hill to serve residential and industrial areas in Loyang, Tampines, Pasir Ris, Defu, Hougang, Serangoon North and Ang Mo Kio. It is expected to benefit over 100,000 households.

Penta Ocean had earlier worked on Bright Hill station of the TEL. It is currently building the station, tunnels, and customs, immigration, and quarantine buildings for the Johor Bahru – Singapore Rapid Transit System Link.

Additionally, the company is constructing a tunnel between Suffolk Walk and Novena Rise for the North-South Corridor.