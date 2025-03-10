The contract includes the delivery of eight sets of train seats, with a deadline of July 2026. Credit: explorewithinfo/Shutterstock.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure has secured a contract to supply seats for the Vande Bharat Express, which is claimed to be India’s “first indigenous” semi high-speed train.

The contract, valued at approximately Rs428.9m ($4.92m), was awarded by Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala.

It involves the supply of eight sets of one-rake set of seats for the trains, with delivery scheduled for July 2026.

The payment terms for the Vande Bharat Express seats order stipulate that 95% will be paid upon inspection certification and proof of dispatch, with the remaining 5% to be paid upon final acceptance.

Earlier this month, the company announced an order from Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, valued at Rs16.3m ($0.18m).

This project involves supplying and installing five sets of chair car seats for train sets MC, TC, and MC2, with the delivery to the furnishing Depot/ICF, Chennai.

The company confirmed that full payment for this order will be made upon receipt, inspection, and acceptance of the goods by the consignee.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure offers a wide range of railway products, including seats and berth, recorn, compreg board, furniture, coated upholstery fabric, plywood, phenolic resin, and silicon foam, catering to Indian Railways and other related industries.

In 2023, Tata Steel secured a contract with Indian Railways to produce seats and coaches for Vande Bharat Express trains.

The agreement includes manufacturing seats for first AC to three-tier coaches and producing Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches for these high-speed trains.