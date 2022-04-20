ONxpress wins contract for GO Expansion project in Canada

The project will help improve collective mobility in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area. Credit: Alstom.

ONxpress Transportation Partners has entered an agreement with Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Metrolinx for the GO Expansion On-Corridor Works Project in Toronto, Canada.

ONxpress is a consortium of Alstom, Aecon Group, and Deutsche Bahn International Operations as well as FCC Construcción.

The On-Corridor Works Project, which is part of the GO Expansion programme, is expected to help improve collective mobility in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area (GTHA).

Aecon has a 50% stake in a civil joint venture (JV) with FCC, as well as a 28% interest in a 25-year operations and maintenance partnership with Deutsche Bahn International Operations.

The contract covers system-wide infrastructure upgrades, including the addition of 205km of new track and electrification of 687km of the rail network.

It also comprises major improvements to platforms and tracks at Union Station, construction of new maintenance and storage facilities, and installation of train control and signaling systems.

Additionally, the works include upgrading and building new bridges, level crossings, grade separation structures, drainage systems, and major earthworks.

ONxpress will deliver expanded train service across the rail network after taking the responsibilities related to operations and maintenance.

Alstom Americas president Michael Keroullé said: “This agreement reinforces Alstom’s contribution as the main railway partner in the growing Greater Toronto and Hamilton area and we would like to thank Metrolinx and Ontario for their continued confidence in Alstom.”

Under the contract, Alstom will provide new electric locomotives and train control systems besides conducting network electrification through an overhead catenary system.

The works also include upgrading the existing GO Transit BiLevel rolling stock, signalling systems, telecommunications systems and other digital equipment in addition to maintaining the new locomotives and signalling system for 25 years.