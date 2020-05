The Regional Municipality of York and the Province of Ontario in Canada signed a preliminary agreement for the Yonge North Subway Extension.

The Ontario-York Region Transit Partnership Preliminary Agreement is said to be a step closer for a connected transit mode in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

After the signing, Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney and Associate Minister of Transportation (GTA) Kinga Surma issued a joint statement regarding the preliminary agreement.

The Yonge North Subway Extension is one of the four priority projects in the New Subway Plan for the GTA outlined by Ontario. This plan is one of the largest subway expansion in Canada.

Since late last year, Ontario has been in talks with York Region to finalise the Ontario-York Region Transit Partnership.



This preliminary agreement paves way for the Yonge North Subway Extension, which will extend the current Yonge Subway (Line 1) north from Finch Station.

Along with the Ontario-Toronto Transit Partnership Preliminary Agreement, Ontario, the City of Toronto and York Region aim to collaborate to deliver the ‘New Subway Transit Plan for the GTA’.

The plan also includes the new Ontario Line, three-stop Scarborough Subway Extension and Eglinton Crosstown West Extension.

The joint statement said: “With the province and municipal governments now firmly aligned in support for Ontario’s plan, we continue to jointly call on the federal government to provide its fair share – funding at least 40% of our four nationally-significant subway projects.

“We call on the federal government to contribute the additional funding, beyond what has already been allocated, to bridge the gap and provide the stable, predictable funding they committed to providing during the election campaign last fall.

“Formalising this funding partnership with the federal government remains a top priority, given the significant benefits to the local, regional, provincial and national economy that Ontario’s plan will generate over the next ten years and beyond.”

The Yonge Subway Extension (YSE) is a proposed cross-jurisdictional project that will run underground from the City of Toronto to the City of Richmond Hill through the cities of Vaughan and Markham.