Austria’s national rail company ÖBB will complete renovation work on four stations along its Pannonia Railway line as part of a €4m ($4.4m) modernisation project for the line.
The stations in Schützen am Gebirge, Donnerskirchen, Breitenbrunn, and Winden am See will receive an overhaul by the company, including improvements to their accessibility with barrier-free equipment and guidance systems for blind passengers.
Other work will include the construction of technical rooms and platform rooves at all the stations, as well as the renewal of platform equipment, lighting, and loudspeaker systems.
ÖBB said work will begin at three of the stations on 2 September, with the modernisation of Schützen am Gebirge to start later on 30 September, and all work is scheduled for completion on 29 November 2024.
The company will also be completing track covering renewals and maintenance work to compact the ballast bed on some sections of the line, which will mean closures between 14 October and 22 November.
Work on the modernisation and maintenance project is jointly financed by ÖBB with the state of Burgenland and local municipalities for each station.
The project is one of many upgrades being implemented by ÖBB on Austria’s rail network, with the company also recently beginning preparations for an €878m expansion of the Werndorf – Spielfeld-Straß southern railway line in the state of Styria, including modernisation works at all stations on the route.