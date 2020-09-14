NSW confirms station locations for metro line to airport in Sydney

Australia’s New South Wales (NSW) Government has confirmed the locations of six stations for a new metro line that will run between the Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport and Greater Western Sydney.

The 23km-long driverless line will feature stations at St Marys, Orchard Hills, Luddenham, two stations within the airport and Western Sydney Aerotropolis.

The construction works for the project is expected to start later this year and will create thousands of jobs to support the Covid-19 affected economy.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said: “The Sydney Metro – Western Sydney Airport project will support 14,000 jobs, including 250 apprentices and inject billions of dollars to the NSW and Australian economies.”

Federal Minister for Population, Cities and Urban Infrastructure Alan Tudge said: “This city-shaping investment is being fast-tracked to help our economy recover from Covid-19 and deliver a major stimulus right in the heart of Western Sydney.



“Western Sydney residents will reap the benefits of this investment well before the first train leaves the station.”

Once complete, the Sydney Metro – Western Sydney Airport project will connect residential areas with job hubs and the upcoming airport.

The federal and state governments aim to make the airport line operational when the Western Sydney International airport opens for passenger services.

Earlier this month, the NSW government shortlisted three consortia for two major tunnelling projects of Sydney Metro West, another proposed metro line in the city.

The Sydney Metro West project involves building an underground railway between Greater Parramatta and the Sydney CBD.

