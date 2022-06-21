NSW Government allocates significant funding for rail projects

The funding will help update older signalling systems with smart technology across the North Shore and Central Sydney regions. Credit: Kranich17 from Pixabay.

The New South Wales (NSW) Government in Australia has allocated a further $2bn to support the construction of the Sydney Metro City and Southwest project.

The funding will help build the project to provide passenger services from Chatswood to Sydenham in 2024 and later onto Bankstown within one year.

With the latest funding, the total project cost is expected to reach $18.5bn.

The government has also earmarked $660m for the modernisation of the rail network in Sydney.

As part of the Digital Systems programme, the funding will be used to update older signalling systems with smart technology across the North Shore and Central Sydney regions.

Besides, the NSW government granted $602.4m for stage two of the Parramatta Light Rail project.

Scope of work includes the building of the Wentworth Point Bridge that will link Wentworth Point with Melrose Park.

The government also allocated $77.5m to immediately commence work on a business case for stage two of the Sydney Metro – Western Sydney Airport project.

This extension will help link Western Sydney Aerotropolis to Glenfield through Leppington.

NSW transport and veterans minister David Elliott said: “The investment will also deliver more transport options and thousands of jobs for flourishing communities in Western Sydney, and upgrade critical transport infrastructure ensuring commuters benefit from a 13% reduction in network delays.”

Last year in March, the Transport for New South Wales (TfNSW) expanded the System Integrator contract for the Digital Systems Programme with the UK’s Network Rail Consulting’s (NRC) Australian subsidiary until 2024.