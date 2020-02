Arriva Rail North (Northern) has unveiled 75 new trains for public service.

The new rolling stock are part of 101 trains ordered.

The company’s latest achievement comes with the launch of nine additional trains on the network. The new trains now serve customers travelling to more than 140 stations across the region.

This involved a £500m rail investment in the north of England, an initiative that began last year.

More than five million passengers have travelled on Class 195 and Class 331 trains since their launch.



The first new trains started service in July.

Arriva Rail UK managing director Chris Burchell said: “I am delighted that our ambitious new trains project is 75% complete, and we are on schedule to have all 101 trains in service by May this year.

“The new trains are truly transformational and it’s great that more than five million journeys have already been made on Northern in more comfort and with more state-of-the-art technology than ever before.”

The trains feature more space, free Wi-Fi, air-conditioning and at-seat power. Customer information/media screens provide real-time information.

They are also completely accessible and have spaces for both wheelchairs and cycles.

Northern deputy managing director Richard Allan said: “The Northern network is busier than it has been for a generation, more than 108 million journeys were made on Northern services in 2019 and we are committed to delivering a 21st century railway for those customers.”