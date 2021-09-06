Two new Northern Line stations to open this month

TfL, along with other stakeholders, is also completing several transit-related schemes at the Nine Elms and Battersea areas. Credit: Pascal Treichler from Pixabay.

Transport for London (TfL) has announced the opening of new Tube stations Nine Elms and Battersea Power Station, which make up the Northern Line Extension, on 20 September.

These two step-free, Zone 1 stations are expected to enhance connectivity in the south London region.

In 2015, major construction began on the 3km twin-tunnel railway between Kennington and Battersea Power Station through Nine Elms.

Starting from 20 September, tube services on the extension will run from Kennington station on the Charing Cross branch.

With an initial peak time service of six trains per hour on the extension, the services will be expanded to 12 trains per hour by mid-2022.



During off-peak times, around five trains per hour will be operated, which will eventually increase to ten per hour next year.

The Northern Line Extension is the first major Tube extension of this century.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: “The two new stations at Nine Elms and Battersea Power Station are the first new stations on the Northern line for 80 years. They will hugely improve connectivity between these two areas and the rest of London, and play a major part in the capital’s recovery from the pandemic by supporting thousands of new jobs, homes and businesses.”

TfL, along with other stakeholders, is also completing several transit-related schemes at the Nine Elms and Battersea areas.

These schemes include the opening of a Victorian railway arch in Nine Elms, new pavements, seating and signage, and increased cycle parking.

The Elizabeth line will be launched in the first half of next year.

Separately, Network Rail in the UK has finished Bristol East Junction’s overhaul project.

This $182.84m (£132m) Department for Transport-funded project will enable more trains to enter and exit the station, minimise congestion, and increase capacity.

