UK’s Northern deploys 621 new ticket machines across network

Under the $23.65m (£17m) scheme, the rail operator introduced these modern touch-screen machines at around 420 station locations.

The installation works were carried out by Flowbird Transport Intelligence.

In 2016, Northern made the announcement that it would deploy around 600 TVMs to streamline the process of buying fares for commuters.

In addition to generating tickets, the machines offer discounts and concessions, as well as suggest cheaper alternatives to commuters.

These TVMs machines will complement other ticket-buying methods, which includes ticket offices, Northern’s website and the dedicated mobile app.



Northern commercial and customer director Mark Powles said: “Our new machines provide more options for customers and have greatly improved facilities for our customers, particularly at unstaffed stations. The full touchscreen design is modern and intuitive and has a number of features, which means it is accessible for disabled customers too.

“Northern plans to transform and digitise the way our customers pay for fares, this includes adding more TVMs across our networks and we have introduced Smart season tickets, which can be renewed online any time or at our upgraded ticket machines.”

The installation of TVMs is part of Northern’s wider transformation programme.

The rail operator has also launched the ‘A Better Way to Go’ campaign to highlight the improvement works.

Earlier this year, Northern announced that it has extended more than 120 platforms at 73 stations. The scheme was carried out as part of the Great North Rail Project.