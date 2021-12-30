Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
December 30, 2021

India’s Noida Metro Rail Corporation to finalise firm for 14.5km metro project

Bids were received from three firms, of which GR Infraprojects emerged as the lowest bidder.

NMRC
Work associated with this tender is expected to be completed in a span of two years. Credit: StockSnap / Pixabay.

Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) in India is set to soon finalise a firm for the construction of the 14.5km Greater Noida West Metro project.

For the execution of this project, NMRC received the financial bids from GR Infraprojects Limited, Ashoka Buildcon Limited, and Sam India Buildwell Limited.

Among these firms, GR Infraprojects emerged as the lowest bidder, with a proposal of $80.13m (Rs5.93bn).

The scope of work under the tender includes part design and construction of elevated viaduct and five elevated stations for the Noida-Greater Noida Metro Rail Project.

Work associated with this tender is expected to be completed in a span of two years.

NMRC, however, has not revealed when the work will begin on site.

NMRC managing director and Noida authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari was quoted by   Hindustan Times as saying: “The process of sanctioning approval for the project is underway at the central government level. The approval can come anytime and the work will start soon. But the date cannot be fixed as to when the work will begin.

An official from the Noida authority said: “However, in many cases the approval from the Government of India for Metro projects came later and we already started the work at the site. But here, it is the state government and the Noida authority which will decide the date from when work will begin on the ground.”

In May last year, NMRC began the survey for testing e soil, topography, and geography for the 14.95km long Metro Corridor.

This corridor will stretch out from the current 29.7km-long Aqua Line.

Last week, the Indian Government signed a finance agreement with European Investment Bank for first tranche loan of $283.35m for Agra Metro Rail Project in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

