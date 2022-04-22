NJ Transit breaks ground on Perth Amboy station renovation project

Perth Amboy station in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. Credit: Adam Moss / commons.wikimedia.org.

New Jersey Transit Corporation (NJ Transit) has broken ground on a $45.5m project for the renovation of the Perth Amboy Train Station in the US.

Under the renovation project, two new high-level platforms, four new elevators, as well as additional ramps and stairs will be constructed to improve access to the platforms of the station.

The station’s additional enhancements consist of renovated restrooms and the installation of upgraded security cameras besides repairs to the pedestrian bridge and the eastbound and westbound buildings.

NJ Transit aims to complete the renovations at the Perth Amboy station by the first half of 2024.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said: “The renovations to this historical train station represent my Administration’s ongoing commitment to investing in our public transportation infrastructure.”

The renovation of Perth Amboy Train Station is part of NJ Transit’s five-year plan rolled out in June 2020.

Using a combination of federal and state funds, the contract was awarded to an undisclosed construction contractor to carry out renovation works at the station.

The station is expected to be in line with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), once the renovations are completed.

NJ Transit president and CEO Kevin Corbett said: “Most importantly, aligned with one of the five over-arching goals in our 10-Year Strategic Plan (NJT2030) to power a stronger and fairer New Jersey for all communities, Perth Amboy Station will be fully accessible for customers with mobility impairments when construction is complete.”

NJ Transit is also making improvements along the North Jersey Coast Line and Northeast Corridor with an investment of more than $2bn.

The projects include the revitalisation of the Elizabeth Train Station, in addition to the construction of the new Portal North and Raritan River bridges.

In October last year, Skanska/Traylor Bros Joint Venture (JV) secured a contract from NJ Transit for the construction of the new Portal North Bridge in New Jersey.