NHSRCL issues tender for proposed Mumbai-Nagpur high-speed corridor

India’s National High-Speed Rail (NHSRCL) has issued a tender to conduct survey works for the proposed high-speed rail corridor between Mumbai and Nagpur.

The move comes after Indian Railways appointed NHSRCL to assess the financial viability of seven high-speed corridors in the country.

The tender floated is for survey works, identification of overhead, overground, underground utilities and power sourcing options for substations, reported local media.

According to initial plans, the 741km-long Mumbai-Nagpur high-speed corridor will pass through Nasik.

NHSRCL spokesperson Sushma Gaud was quoted by The Indian Express as saying: “Currently, we are engaged in the planning of the project and preparation of a detailed project report for which we need a consultant who can study the corridor including its cost, length, alignment, and the time for the completion of the project.”



The seven proposed high-speed corridors in the country are Delhi-Varanasi, Varanasi-Howrah, Delhi–Ahmedabad, Mumbai–Nagpur, Mumbai–Hyderabad, Chennai-Mysore and Delhi–Amritsar.

NHSRCL recently issued tenders for data collection related to the Delhi-Ahmedabad and Delhi-Varanasi corridors.

This comes days after it was reported that the first bullet train project in the country that will run from Ahmedabad to Mumbai may fail to meet its 2023 deadline.

The timeline for the delivery of the 508km-long Mumbai to Ahmedabad high-speed project will be reassessed as Covid-19 delayed the land acquisition process.

A clear timeline for the delivery will be provided in the next three to six months after the land acquisition process is ascertained.

