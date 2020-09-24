NHSRCL opens technical bids for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail

India’s National High Speed Rail (NHSRCL) has opened technical bids for the construction of a section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor.

A total of three bidders involving two consortiums and Larsen & Toubro have expressed interest in the high-speed project.

The first consortium includes Afcons Infrastructure, IRCON International and JMC Projects India while the second comprises NCC, Tata Project and J Kumar Infra Projects.

The technical bids are for the design and construction of a 237km section of the corridor, as well as four stations.

Overall, the tender includes 47% of the total 508km alignment between Vapi and Vadodara in the state of Gujarat.



The section will feature stations at Vapi, Billimora, Surat and Bharuch, as well as 24 river and 30 road crossings.

NHSRCL has completed the acquisition of more than 83% of the land required for the project.

In a statement, the Ministry of Railways said: “The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project alone will create more than 90,000 direct and indirect jobs during construction of the project.

“Not just the employment market but production and manufacturing market are also expected to gain with the project. It is estimated that close to 75 lakh million tonnes of cement, 21 lakh million tonnes of steel, and 1.4 lakh million tonnes of structural steel will be used in the construction and all of which shall be produced in India.”

Notably, the step comes weeks after it was reported that the project may face a five-year delay as the Covid-19 pandemic slowed down the land acquisition process.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor was slated to complete in 2023.