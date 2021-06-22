India’s NHSRCL and IGBC to develop green rating system for HSR stations

This pact is said to be the world’s first such agreement where a green rating system will be formulated for facilitating environmental sustainability at the stations. Credit: PDPics from Pixabay.

National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has teamed up with Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) to develop an exclusive green rating system for high-speed rail (HSR) stations in the country.

This world’s first green rating system will be formulated for facilitating environmental sustainability at the stations.

The rating system will allow new HSR stations to deploy energy-efficient notions during design and construction.

In a release, NHSRCL stated that this will help in minimising the negative environmental impacts that are quantifiable.

The IGBC Green HSR Rating is aimed at promoting environmental sustainability while improving the experience of commuters.



IGBC is a part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) that helps in building a sustainable environment.

NHSRCL managing director Achal Khare was quoted by PTI as saying: “This exclusive green rating programme for HSR developed by CII-IGBC, would help the NHSRCL to ensure the adoption of unique and futuristic green concepts during designing, construction and operations phases of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad HSR corridor.”

Wastewater treatment plants, rainwater harvesting solutions and solar panels have already been included in the HSR infrastructure designs.

For the purpose of construction, the company will use certified green building material, products and equipment.

The stations of Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) will feature several eco-friendly components, such as natural light provisions and ventilation.

They will also be integrated with other transport means to facilitate intermodal commuter transport.

Earlier this year, NHSRCL and Japan Railway Track Consultant signed an MoU for training and certification and advisory services for the construction of track works for the MAHSR corridor.