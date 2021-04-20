India’s NHSRCL signs MoU with JRTC for advisory services for MAHSR corridor

India’s National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) and Japan Railway Track Consultant (JRTC) have signed an MoU for training and certification and advisory services for the construction of track works for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor.

The 508.17km-long corridor will include 12 stations in the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, and the union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

JRTC will be responsible for providing training and certification services before construction begins, as well as advisory services during the first execution of the project.

The preparation of training materials, along with classroom and on-site training is included in the services.

NHSRCL stated that the track contractors will have to execute a separate service agreement with JARTS.

The terms and conditions for the service agreement have been finalised and form part of the MoU signed by the entities.

NHSRCL expects more than 1,000 people to be trained and certified for work on the MAHSR corridor project.

Most of the training will take place in India while 60 days of training on Enclosed Arc (EA) welding is envisaged in Japan.

NHSRCL said: “This initiative will help in ‘Transfer of Technology’ and also upgrade the skill sets of Indian track engineers. This is also a step towards making India self-reliant in the field of construction of tracks for high-speed rail.”

Last month, NHSRCL signed an MoU with JRTC for the designs of high-speed rail (HSR) track works for the T2 package of the MAHSR corridor project. The package runs 237km between Vadodara to Vapi, Gujarat.