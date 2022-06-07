Nexus completes second phase work on £70m Gosforth Metro depot

The 12-acre facility is located in the suburbs of Newcastle. Credit: Jiří Pohlídal from Pixabay.

Metro operator Nexus has announced the completion of the second phase of work on the new £70m Gosforth Metro depot in the UK.

To help Metro trains serve the modern facility, three more new sections of line have been installed on the site.

Gosforth Metro depot will serve as home to the new Metro train fleet, which is expected to reach North-East England at the end of this year.

Gosforth Metro depot’s rebuild includes the complete demolition of the old depot and the construction of a brand new building besides replacing new rail routes across the site.

First two stages of the project included the demolition of train stabling sheds to the west of the depot, as well as the partial demolition of the main depot buildings and the start of construction of new buildings. It also covered the removal and renewal of six train stabling line.

Located in the suburbs of Newcastle, the 12-acre facility features inspection roads and pits, cranes, jacks, test facilities, automatic train-checking equipment, and a wheel-lathe.

The depot also consists of a wash-plant to clean train exteriors and other dedicated areas for both daily and periodic deep-cleaning.

Nexus fleet and depot replacement programme head Michael Richardson said: “We are delighted with the progress that is being made on our new £70m Gosforth depot, which will be a modern new home for the new Metro trains.

“The second phase of the depot project has been completed, with more of the new tracks laid and the new buildings almost ready to be start being fitted out. These newly laid tracks are vital so that trains can access the new depot.”

Swiss train manufacturer Stadler is manufacturing 46 new Metro trains on behalf of Nexus. Volker Fitzpatrick is responsible for the construction of the new depot.