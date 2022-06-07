View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
June 7, 2022

Nexus completes second phase work on £70m Gosforth Metro depot

Gosforth Metro depot will serve as home to the new Metro train fleet.

Nexus
The 12-acre facility is located in the suburbs of Newcastle. Credit: Jiří Pohlídal from Pixabay.

Metro operator Nexus has announced the completion of the second phase of work on the new £70m Gosforth Metro depot in the UK.

To help Metro trains serve the modern facility, three more new sections of line have been installed on the site.

Gosforth Metro depot will serve as home to the new Metro train fleet, which is expected to reach North-East England at the end of this year.

Gosforth Metro depot’s rebuild includes the complete demolition of the old depot and the construction of a brand new building besides replacing new rail routes across the site.

First two stages of the project included the demolition of train stabling sheds to the west of the depot, as well as the partial demolition of the main depot buildings and the start of construction of new buildings. It also covered the removal and renewal of six train stabling line.

Located in the suburbs of Newcastle, the 12-acre facility features inspection roads and pits, cranes, jacks, test facilities, automatic train-checking equipment, and a wheel-lathe.

The depot also consists of a wash-plant to clean train exteriors and other dedicated areas for both daily and periodic deep-cleaning.

Nexus fleet and depot replacement programme head Michael Richardson said: “We are delighted with the progress that is being made on our new £70m Gosforth depot, which will be a modern new home for the new Metro trains.

“The second phase of the depot project has been completed, with more of the new tracks laid and the new buildings almost ready to be start being fitted out. These newly laid tracks are vital so that trains can access the new depot.”

Swiss train manufacturer Stadler is manufacturing 46 new Metro trains on behalf of Nexus. Volker Fitzpatrick is responsible for the construction of the new depot.

Related Companies
STEGO

Enclosure and Control Panel Climatisation and Monitoring Systems for Rail Signalling Techniques

Visit Profile
SwitchPoint Heating ORIGO

Electrical Heating Systems and Equipment

Visit Profile
Hydraulico

Hydraulic Presses and Rail Forging Lines

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The railway industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Railway Technology