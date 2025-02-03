KiwiRail spearheaded the expansion of the electric rail network from Papakura to Pukekohe through its electrification project. Credit: Peter Gudella / Shutterstock.

Passenger trains have resumed on the refurbished Pukekohe Station in New Zealand, providing a direct link to various areas of Auckland and reaching the city centre in 75 minutes.

Direct trains from Pukekohe to Waitemata Station (Britomart) will run along the Southern Line every 20 minutes.

This development follows two years of work during which the station underwent extensive upgrades, including the electrification of the rail line.

The KiwiRail-spearheaded electrification project extends the existing electric rail network beyond Papakura to Pukekohe.

More than 800 mast structures now support nearly 130km of overhead electric lines, powering the new service.

This initiative paves the way for the anticipated City Rail Link, which is set to open in 2026 and provide direct and frequent travel options.

The station has seen improvements to accommodate the electric trains, in addition to a redeveloped bus interchange that opened in 2018, further integrating the region’s public transport system.

Auckland Council transport, resilience and infrastructure committee chairman and Franklin Ward Councillor Andy Baker said: “Getting to the city centre from Pukekohe is now one easy train ride that’s 25 minutes quicker than bussing to Papakura and catching the train from there.

“It’s a cleaner, quieter way to travel than the old diesel trains and means we no longer need to transfer at Papakura. We’re a fast-growing part of Auckland and I want to thank KiwiRail and Auckland Transport for their continued work in connecting us to more of the city, making it easier for us to travel without having to rely on a car or worry about traffic.”

In December 2024, the New Zealand Government unveiled a NZ$137.2m ($80.29m) investment to revamp Wellington’s metropolitan railway infrastructure.

This capital injection is earmarked for the refurbishment of the city’s outdated electrical substations, which are crucial for improving the performance of the urban train network.