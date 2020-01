Amtrak and NJ TRANSIT have started the work on the refurbishment of the ticketed waiting area at New York Penn Station in New York, US.

The waiting area is located in the 8th Avenue side of the station at the Amtrak Concourse on the Upper Level.

Amtrak and NJ TRANSIT will install new furniture and fixtures, including communal tables and seats equipped with electrical and USB outlets and LED lighting.

They will upgrade the station with a family area, including a nursing mothers’ pod, and a new information desk. The refurbishment also includes the construction of a second entrance to provide easy access to the station’s 7th Avenue side.

Amtrak and NJ TRANSIT have jointly provided a $7.2m investment for the project. The companies will execute the project in two phases.



Work for the first phase began 7 January and the companies expect to complete it by March. They will follow this with work for the second phase expected to be completed in June.

The station has allocated temporary waiting spaces for the passengers for each phase of the construction.

NJ TRANSIT president and CEO Kevin Corbett said: “Thanks to our renewed partnership, NJ TRANSIT is working closely with Amtrak to put our customers first in every decision we make. Our joint effort to improve the experience at New York Penn Station is a perfect example.

“These improvements will help reduce overcrowding in the NJ TRANSIT waiting area, improve pedestrian flow through the station, and generally provide for a more comfortable environment for NJ TRANSIT customers using New York Penn Station as an origin or destination.”

In October, Amtrak announced plans to refurbish four New Jersey train stations in collaboration with NJ Transit.

In May, Amtrak and NJ Transit agreed to make a joint investment of $31m to restore railway infrastructure along the Northeast Corridor (NEC) in New Jersey.

This investment builds on the existing partnership between the two entities, which was announced in February. This restoration will improve the passenger experience and strengthen infrastructure.