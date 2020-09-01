Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

The UK’s Network Rail has completed a series of key upgrade works on the West Coast main line to improve passenger and freight services.

The works were completed over the August bank holiday weekend.

The scope of works included the installation of new track between Coventry and Rugby, waterproofing of Albany Road railway bridge in Earlsdon, and further advancing the East West Rail project.

The signalling equipment was also removed from Ditton signal box in Liverpool and shifted to Manchester Rail Operating Centre.

Network Rail North West & Central region managing director Tim Shoveller said: “The upgrades this August bank holiday will make the West Coast main line more reliable for passengers, who we are welcoming back after the summer break as they return to school and work in the days and weeks to come.



“I want to reassure passengers they can travel with confidence as we work tirelessly to clean stations and implement social distancing measures as Britain emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.”

Network Rail also completed the final infrastructure works on the rail line between Kings Lynn and Cambridge during the August bank holiday weekend.

The works will enable longer eight-carriage trains to operate on the Fen Line, which in turn will reduce overcrowding during peak hours.

Essential track, safety and train testing services on the line will now begin, a programme that will continue to December.

Network Rail Anglia route director Ellie Burrows said: “Our teams have been working hard to ensure that the new siding at King’s Lynn was completed this August bank holiday.

“With this milestone achieved, we can now focus on ensuring the new infrastructure is ready for Great Northern’s longer trains to begin running in December and delivering on our promise to provide a better journey experience for passengers using the Fen line.”