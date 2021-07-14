Network Rail to link new tunnel near Peterborough to Stamford lines

After completion, the tunnel will take slower freight trains off the fast route. Credit: Network Rail.

Network Rail in the UK is all set to execute works to link a new tunnel north of Peterborough to the existing Stamford lines with the aim of enhancing rail journeys on the East Coast Main Line.

The project will be implemented at Werrington, where the East Coast Main Line is crossed by the slow-moving east-west freight route.

Upon completion, the tunnel will take slower freight trains off the fast route, which will expedite services, improve reliability, and minimise maintenance costs.

This project is part of the $1.66bn (£1.2bn) East Coast Upgrade.

Under the East Coast Upgrade, major work has been finished to renew the track layout and reopen a tunnel at King’s Cross, making it convenient for more trains to move through the station.



In January, the company’s engineers installed an 11,000t tunnel curved concrete structure under the East Coast Main Line. This tunnel was claimed to be the first for UK engineering.

Works were subsequently carried out to deploy around 4km of track inside the new tunnel, along with signalling equipment.

Engineers will now link the new track to the Stamford lines.

The project is anticipated to be completed during summer, with the commencement of train services later this year.

Network Rail East Coast Upgrade principal programme sponsor Ed Akers said: “We used challenging industry-leading techniques to push the tunnel into place and our teams have continued to work around the clock to install the new track without impacting on services.

“This work to connect the tunnel to the existing lines is only possible when there are no trains running on this section of the route. We’ve carefully planned the work and have bus replacements in place to keep passengers moving.”

In a separate development, Scotland’s Railway, South Lanarkshire Council and Strathclyde Partnership for Transport have decided to fund and develop an expanded transport interchange for relocating the Hairmyres station.

Under the East Kilbride Enhancements Project, Hairmyres station will be relocated to a new site off Redwood Avenue, around 600m to the west of its current position.

Last week, Network Rail made an investment of around $3.6m (£2.6m) to minimise the gap between trains and platforms at Balham station, with the aim of reducing delays and enhancing safety.