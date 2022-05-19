Network Rail to conduct signalling overhaul in Manchester, UK

Network Rail will move control of the signalling equipment to its rail operating centre in Manchester. Credit: Network Rail.

UK-based Network Rail is set to carry out a key signalling overhaul in Manchester over the Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday next month, in a bid to improve the journey for passengers in the city.

The company will knock off a 132-year-old signal box near Philips Park and move control of the signalling equipment to its rail operating centre in Manchester.

It will also replace around 4000m of track and lay down more than 2800m of train-powering electric cable besides installing 29 new signals.

Over 450 engineers will start working on the project from 2 June, with reopening of the railway scheduled on 6 June.

The project is part of the multi-billion-pound Transpennine Route Upgrade, which will help improve services for passengers travelling between York, Leeds and Manchester.​​

Network Rail Transpennine route upgrade director Neil Holm said: “This major investment will unlock more reliable journeys for rail passengers in Manchester, as well as the potential for faster trains in the future.

“I know that people will be travelling across the country to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, so I’m sorry if our work impacts their plans. We’ve worked with our train operating partners to plan alternative routes and bus replacements to keep disruption to a minimum.”

Earlier this month, Network Rail completed major enhancements to the railway between London Euston, the Midlands and North West regions.

With an investment of £41.1m, the company improved passenger and freight services in the North West and Central region.