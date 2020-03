The UK’s Network Rail has announced that services on the Southend rail line will resume from 16 Monday after the speed restriction at Maryland was removed.

In light of the disruption, Network Rail changed the phasing of the track upgrade programme to ensure that the trains on the rail line are able to operate at a higher speed.

This also permits the trains to run according to their usual schedule in the morning and evening peak hours.

The rail operator put in the speed restrictions under a critical track replacement programme at London Liverpool Street.

After completion, this programme is expected to decrease the delays and cancellations due to faulty tracks.



Network Rail Anglia route director Ellie Burrows said: “I’m sorry that passengers on the Southend line have bared the brunt of this speed restriction and that coupled with the closures for the weekend works to upgrade the overhead wires, they are dealing with a lot of disruption.

“For that reason, we’ve rephased the works so that we could safely lift the speed restriction two weeks earlier than planned so a full service can run. I have begun a full review into this to minimise the impact of our work in the future.”

The track at Maryland is expected to be replaced by 30 March while follow-up works will be carried out on 18 and 19 April.

As a part of its £46m investment, Network Rail has commenced the work to replace the overhead wires on the rail track from Shenfield to Southend Victoria.

Earlier this month, Network Rail announced £113m worth of investment projects to be carried out across the UK during the Easter period to improve the reliability of rail infrastructure.