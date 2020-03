Network Rail has announced £113m worth of investment projects to be carried out across the UK during the Easter period to improve the reliability of rail infrastructure.

Works on 420 projects will be performed to offer enhanced services for passengers.

In order to minimise disruption, Network Rail stated that it has worked with train operators to plan the upgrade work.

Network Rail chief executive Andrew Haines said: “We know that train performance has to improve if we are to provide the railway passengers and freight users deserve, which is why, this Easter, thousands of our colleagues will be working around the clock to deliver crucial upgrades.

“While fewer people travel over bank holidays, some of our passengers will have important travel plans – to go on holiday or visit friends and family. We are asking those passengers to check in advance whether their journey might be impacted by our upgrade works.”



The West Coast mainline will also be closed north of Crewe due to drainage works between Crewe and Warrington, while track renewals will be carried out at Golborne and switches and crossings renewals at Euxton Junction. Trains between London Euston and Glasgow Central/Edinburgh through Birmingham New Street or Nuneaton will depart/terminate at Crewe.

Network Rail also stated that trains will not operate to and from London Fenchurch Street due to track and overhead line equipment improvements between Fenchurch Street and Barking. Due to this work, trains will be diverted to the nearby Liverpool Street station.

HS2 enabling works and track renewal work will see a reduced timetable in operation on the West Coast mainline between Euston and Watford Junction, Milton Keynes, Tring and Northampton.

Due to improvement works, Network Rail has urged passengers to check before they travel this period.