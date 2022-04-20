Network Rail concludes railway upgrades between London and Scotland

Track improvements were completed to facilitate more train flexibility at Watford North junction into London Euston. Credit: Network Rail.

UK-based Network Rail has concluded various key upgrades to the railway between London Euston, the Midlands, North West, and Scotland.

The enhancements, which were conducted with an investment of £22m, will help enhance passenger and freight services on the West Coast main line.

Network Rail has completed track improvements to facilitate more train flexibility at Watford North junction into London Euston, as well as replaced 1km of track drainage at Beechwood Tunnel between Birmingham International and Coventry.

The upgrades include bridge renewal works at Coventry South Junction and HS2 enabling works at Hampton-in-Arden besides the replacement of the Rugby Road railway bridge under the £2.4m investment programme.

Related

It also carried out signalling and track improvements on lines around Crewe station, as well as railway foundation stone upgrades on the West Coast main line at Carnforth.

Additionally, Network Rail completed track maintenance works around Liverpool South Parkway.

Network Rail North West and Central region managing director Tim Shoveller said: “This is just the start of 2022’s work to make the West Coast main line more reliable for our passengers and pave the way for HS2, Britain’s new zero-carbon railway.”

Network Rail will also carry out major track upgrades in Watford and Wembley, as well as railway drainage improvements in Camden for the protection of tracks from future flooding.

It will upgrade signalling and traffic lights of the railway in Macclesfield, in addition to track foundation strengthening in Newton-le-Willows and Gretna.

The works also include the track replacement on the West Coast main line in Carstairs in Scotland and the demolition of an old railway bridge between Birmingham New Street and Coleshill.

Recently, Network Rail announced an investment of £70m on 550 projects for the improvement of rail services for passengers in the country.