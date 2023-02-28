Work on the new station has been started with the building of the foundations for the platforms. Credit: Network Rail.

UK-based Network Rail has commenced construction on the new Leven station under the £116m Scottish Government’s Levenmouth Rail Link project.

Work on the new station has started with the foundation construction for the platforms. More than 98 precast units and around 200m³ of concrete will be used to complete the foundations.

Designed to reconnect communities in Levenmouth to the rail network, Leven will be one of two new stations constructed on the route alongside Cameron Bridge.

The station will feature 205m island platforms, as well as a pebble-styled pavilion area as the entrance to the new station.

Featuring 133 car parking spaces with provision for EV charging and cycle storage, the new station beside Leven Leisure centre is said to offer easy access to connect bus services and all existing active travel routes.

Expected to be completed in around 14 months, the new station will open early next year.

Scotland Railway managing director Alex Hynes said: “Leven and Cameron Bridge stations will be the gateway to the rail network for local people and it is great to see work getting moving on what will be the public gateways of the project.

“This new line will also serve other areas of Fife and allow the community better connectivity, which means increased access to employment and education, and make it easier for people to visit this beautiful part of the Fife coast. The benefits this brings are countless.

The new Levenmouth Rail Link works include 19 single track kilometres of new/reinstated railway, two new modern accessible stations besides electrification of the line and improvement of interchange options to link stations.