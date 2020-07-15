Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

UK infrastructure manager Network Rail and RIBA Competitions have launched an international competition in a bid to redesign the railway stations in the UK.

Architects, engineers and designers will be given a chance to boost the travel experience for the passengers who use the rail network.

The competition tasks the designers to redesign small to medium-sized stations to ensure that they serve the passengers and local communities.

The participants are urged to consider how stations in the future can be sustainable and offer outstanding value while considering the environmental impact.

Designs should incorporate the adaption of current stations to meet the rising passenger needs or new-build stations to have the capacity to accommodate the increase in rail travel demand.



Individuals and teams from small and large organisations can submit their proposals.

UK Rail Minister Chris Heaton-Harris said: “For two centuries the UK has been at the cutting-edge of rail innovation, and our forefathers enticed our towns and cities with some of the most iconic and beautiful stations in the world.

“Harnessing creativity and ambition through competitions like this will help us carry on that great spirit of design that delivers better journeys for passengers.

“This competition will help build the railway of tomorrow, ensuring we continue to modernise and improve our railway, making it welcoming and accessible for all passengers.”

Earlier this month, Network Rail announced that it will support 11 projects out of the 25 winners of the First of a Kind (FOAK) Programme.