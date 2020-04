UK infrastructure manager Network Rail has completed the work to strengthen a steep railway embankment to increase the safety.

The work was done on the Barrow-in-Furness to Lancaster railway line.

Network Rail stated that it used £500,000 to reinforce the land near Holmrock.

Under the project work, the slope was strengthened and a new piled retaining wall was constructed to safeguard the track from future movement.

Network Rail earthworks route asset manager Tony Butler said: “This vital upgrade as part of the Great North Rail Project will keep important Northern passenger services running safely and reliably on this section of the Furness line.



“The work involved making the embankment shallower and the building of a retaining wall to keep the track in place. The work was all carried out without closing the railway.”

The work was carried out overnight at weekends when trains were not operational to ensure that passenger services were not disturbed.

In January, Network Rail revealed updated plans to protect a part of the South-West rail line that is bordered by steep cliffs and the sea in the south of Devon.

The plans included measures to safeguard the 1.8km stretch of railway between Parsons Tunnel and Teignmouth.

Network Rail also commenced the work to protect the Glenfinnan viaduct from landslips, rock-falls and hillsides around the structure.

The project involved an investment of £1.7m and will include the removal of loose vegetation above the railway and the installation of rock netting.