Network Rail has revealed updated plans to protect a part of the south-west rail line that is bordered by steep cliffs and the sea in the south of Devon.

The plans include measures to safeguard the 1.8km stretch of railway between Parsons Tunnel and Teignmouth.

Network Rail plans to launch a six-week public consultation to gather views from residents, communities, businesses, and rail users from 1 March.

This stretch of rail connects Cornwall and Devon with the other parts of UK. Network Rail intends to move the rail further away from the cliffs. It intends to retain the majority of the beach.

The plan outlines work to move the railway away from the most dangerous areas of the cliffs. Network rail plans to retain existing railway alignment at Parsons Tunnel and at Teignmouth end.



It also covers the construction of a 1m wider coastal footpath with edge protection. Network Rail expects this to be safer than the existing South West Coast Path.

It will also build a landward footpath between Holcombe and Sprey Point. This will allow passengers to cross the railway using a new footbridge.

Network Rail closed this section of the railway six weeks in 2014 following a landslide.

Network Rail Western Route director Mike Gallop said: “We have listened to feedback from the first round of consultation and our updated plans will ensure a resilient railway line for the whole south-west while maintaining most of the beach and adding improved walking and leisure facilities.”

Additionally, the company plans to undertake maintenance and renewal work on the West Coast Mainline. The work will take place over ten weekends from April to June.

Works will include the refurbishment of a 17km rail line at 20 locations on the line from Carstairs to the border.