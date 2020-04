Hong Kong Mass Transit Railway (MTR) has secured approval from the government to carry out detailed planning and design of the Tung Chung Line Extension project.

The public transport operator has already initiated procurement of the preliminary design.

Overall, the Tung Chung Line Extension project involves stretching the line to a new terminal station at Tung Chung West.

The project also includes building a new station between Sunny Bay Station and Tung Chung Station; and extending the existing overrun tunnels from Hong Kong to increase frequency of operations on the Tung Chung Line.

Construction works are slated to begin in 2023.



MTR CEO Dr Jacob Kam said: “The Tung Chung Line Extension Project will benefit incumbent and future residents on North Lantau by improving the accessibility and providing railway connectivity to the core of Hong Kong.

“Together with the existing Tung Chung Station, the three stations in Tung Chung will also form an important transport infrastructure serving the community of the expanded Tung Chung New Town with due consideration of government’s land and housing supply programme.”

How concerned are you about spread of Coronavirus? Very concerned

Slightly concerned

Neither concerned nor unconcerned

Not very concerned

Not concerned View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Meanwhile, MTR will work with the government to procure feedback from the local communities on the project.

The transport operator recently decided to revise services on certain railway lines due to decreased ridership amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Set to become effective on 10 April, the decision will affect Airport Express (AEL), Tung Chung Line (TCL), Tuen Ma Line (TML) Phase 1 and Disneyland Resort Line (DRL) among other lines.