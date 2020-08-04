Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Hong Kong Mass Transit Railway’s (MTR) subsidiary MTR Consulting (Shenzhen) has received a tender for the Shenzhen Metro Line 13 private-public partnership (PPP) project.

The project will be carried out by a joint venture in which MTR Consulting holds an 83% stake while China Railway Electrification Bureau (EEB) holds 15%.

The remaining 2% is held by a Shenzhen Municipal Government subsidiary.

It will sign an agreement with the Shenzhen Municipal Government for the project investment and construction, along with the Line 13 operation for a period of 30 years.

The companies will be responsible for the track laying, rolling stock and electrical and mechanical systems such as the signalling system and the automated fare collection system.



It will be carried out with an approximate cost of RMB4.91bn ($703m), which will be financed by debt and equity.

Shenzhen Metro Group will undertake the civil construction of the project.

MTR Corporation CEP Jacob Kam said: “We are delighted to be awarded the Line 13 PPP project and to participate in the railway network development of Shenzhen again after Shenzhen Line 4 and Line 4 North Extension.

“Building on our proven expertise in operating international railway services and experience in serving commuters in Shenzhen since 2010, we look forward to working closely with the Shenzhen Metro Group and delivering safe, reliable and convenient metro service to serve more commuters in this city.

“We will continue to contribute to improving the railway network of Shenzhen and further stimulating economic vitality in the Greater Bay Area.”

Slated to start service in 2023, Line 13 is 22.4km-long and features 16 stations.

In June, MTR began the use of five robotic ‘smart trainees’ in its station operations team from the third quarter of this year.