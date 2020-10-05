MTA to complete E Line track works ahead of schedule

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) in the US state of New York has announced that it will complete track replacement work on a section of the E subway line nearly a week ahead of schedule.

The work included the replacement of more than 5,500ft of track and around 7,800ft of third rail at or near two stations at the end of the subway line in Queens.

Accordingly, the authorities have decided to undertake additional track and third rail improvement work in the remaining allotted timeframe that runs until 2 November.

MTA Construction & Development president Janno Lieber said: “MTA Construction & Development continues to complete more projects ahead of schedule and on budget than ever before.

“This is yet another example highlighting the MTA’s need for billions in federal funding so we can continue knocking out projects that improve the system and head off major disruptions for customers.”



Assembly member Alicia Hyndman said: “I am pleased to know for the residents of Southeast Queens that track work is trending ahead of schedule.

“As much needed work continues on our tracks it is imperative we continue to work together and prepare to be back on track in November.”

The existing rail tracks have reached nearly the end of its lifecycle. The replacement work will help improve the reliability of the services throughout the line in Queens and Manhattan.

The second phase of the project will begin early next month and will be completed by mid-December.

