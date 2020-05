The Mexican Government is reportedly planning to award the contract for phase four of the Mayan Train project to construction company ICA.

The contract will be awarded without a bidding process, said Reuters quoting the tourism authority head.

This rail project is expected to generate jobs in southern Mexico and said to be a top priority of Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

National Fund for Tourism Promotion head Rogelio Jimenez told Mexican newspaper El Financiero that the concession for the highway along the rail line is held by ICA.

Covid-19 Report — Updated twice a week Understanding the Covid-19 outbreak, the economic impact and implications for specific sectors Get the free report Our parent business intelligence company

Jimenez said: “It’s the simplest way since it has the concession. It has to be directly awarded, taking them out and putting in another company is more complicated.”



The contracts for the first three phases of the project were awarded via public bidding contests.

The 1,470km rail line will link tourist hotspots from Chiapas to the Yucatan Peninsula. Some of the popular sites that will be connected include the Mayan ruins of Palenque and Chichen Itza.

How optimistic are you about your company’s growth prospects? Very optimistic

Optimistic

Neither optimistic nor pessimistic

Pessimistic

Very pessimistic View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

ICA was selected to build the $13bn Mexico City airport, which was cancelled by Obrador due to high costs and corruption.

Last year, Mexico reportedly planned to shorten the proposed Mayan Train route to significantly reduce project costs.