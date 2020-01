The Government of Western Australia has released a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the main works for the METRONET Morley-Ellenbrook Line.

Those selected will be responsible for the design, construction and commissioning of the METRONET Morley-Ellenbrook Line.

The chosen contractor will cover the Bayswater Station upgrade, Tonkin Gap projects, the forward works contracts and main works contract.

The shortlisted entities will have to outline the detailed bid on how the project will be delivered.

The government expects to award the contract for the Morley-Ellenbrook Line main works later in the year.



It will consist of the designing, construction and commissioning of rail track, systems and five stations. It will also cover bulk earthworks and retaining, structures, grade separations, roads, and drainage.

The Morley-Ellenbrook Line is a 21km-long rail line along with the Transperth network aimed at providing better transport facilities and connections to the communities in the suburbs located north-east of Perth, Australia.

It will begin from the Midland Line at Bayswater station and run down Tonkin Highway, north of Marshall Road. It will continue along the Drumpellier Drive alignment to terminate at Ellenbrook town centre.

The line will feature stations at Ellenbrook, Whiteman Park, Malaga, Noranda and Morley. The plan also includes the provision for another station at Bennett Springs East in the future.

In August last year, the government finalised route alignment and station locations for the Morley-Ellenbrook Line.

Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan said: “My Government’s number one priority is local jobs. Major METRONET infrastructure projects like the Morley-Ellenbrook Line will create thousands of local opportunities as well as improving public transport options across our suburbs.

“This year alone we will have an unprecedented six METRONET projects underway, creating thousands of local jobs and opportunities for local businesses. This is a great opportunity for local businesses to be involved in being a part of creating and building Western Australia’s public transport network.”