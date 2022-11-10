Metrolinx awards $5.5bn contract for Ontario Line South package

The 15.6km Ontario Line will operate between the Ontario Science Centre and Exhibition/Ontario Place. Credit: VINCI.

Canada-based Ontario Transit Group has received a $5.5bn (C$6bn) fixed-price contract from Infrastructure Ontario and Metrolinx for the Ontario Line Southern Civil, Stations and Tunnel (South Civil) package.

The Ontario Transit Group team consists of applicant leads Ferrovial Construction Canada and Vinci Construction Grands Projets, as well as the design team of Aecom Canada, Cowi North America, GHD and SENER Group.

It also includes the construction team of Ferrovial Construction Canada and Janin Atlas besides financial adviser Agentis Capital.

This group will be responsible for financing, design, and construction of the project.

Works related to the project include a 6km tunnel and associated tunnelling works from the Exhibition to the Don Yard portal, along with ground works related to the construction of tunnels and stations.

It will also cover utility and conduit works to prepare for the RSSOM mechanical and electrical systems, as well as the guideway structures and facilities to prepare for the track structure that will be installed by the RSSOM contractor.

Besides, the package will include the construction of One above-ground station that will be integrated with the existing GO Transit Exhibition Station, and two underground stations to integrate with the existing TTC Osgoode and Queen subway stations besides four new underground stations.

The project will come under the future 15.6km Ontario Line subway, which will operate from the Ontario Science Centre to the Exhibition/Ontario Place in Toronto.

Under the contract, the partnership will be responsible for financing, design, and construction of the civil engineering, excluding rail equipment, for a 2km x 6km twin-tube tunnel.

It will also cover seven new stations on a general contracting basis.