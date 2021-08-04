Metro issues go-ahead notices for Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project

The Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project will obtain $9.5bn in funding. Credit: Thomas B. from Pixabay.

Bechtel and LA SkyRail Express have obtained go-ahead notices from the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) in the US to officially commence pre-development work on the Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project.

In March this year, the Metro board of directors sanctioned contracts with these two private-sector teams for the pre-development work on the project.

These preliminary development agreement (PDA) contracts were approved under a first-of-its-kind public-private model.

Bechtel secured a $69.9m contract to continue work on the proposed heavy rail transit solution concept, while LA SkyRail Express won a $63.6bn deal.

The project will connect the San Fernando Valley with the Westside through a high-speed transit line, and will later extend to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).



Around 60% of the proposed rail concept will be underground while the remaining line will run in an aerial section.

The recent notices indicate Bechtel will continue to develop its proposed heavy rail transit concept while LA SkyRail Express will work on its monorail concept.

Metro is preparing to commence the environmental review process for the project.

Under this process, alternatives for the project, including concepts from Bechtel and LA SkyRail Express, will be improved.

The review process will also cover technical analysis and extensive public feedback.

Metro said in a statement: “If the Metro Board selects a PDA concept as the Locally Preferred Alternative, or LPA, the selected private sector team may have an opportunity to submit a proposal to build and potentially help finance the project.

“Metro retains the right to pursue a different project and delivery path if required, giving the agency the most flexibility to build a project that meets Metro’s rigorous requirements.”

The Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project will obtain $9.5bn in funding from Measure M, the transportation sales tax approved by Los Angeles County voters in 2016, along with other local, state, and federal sources.