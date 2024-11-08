The Community of Madrid has announced an investment of €504m ($542.7m) to acquire a new fleet of 40 Metro trains for Line 1.
This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance the efficiency and capacity of the city’s metro system, with the focus key phrase being “Madrid Metro trains investment.”
The Governing Board has approved the contract for the design, manufacture, supply, and commissioning of these narrow-gauge trains, dedicated entirely to Line 1 (Pilar de Chamartín – Valdecarros), which was the first line inaugurated by the metropolitan company in 1919.
The new trains will complement the ongoing production of another 40 wide-gauge trains for Line 6 (Laguna – Lucero).
CAF will manufacture the new units for Metro de Madrid’s Line 1, with the first units expected to be operational by the first half of 2027.
The contract, valued at €498.2m ($536.5m), includes maintenance, enhanced digitisation, and a programme to optimise the trains’ life cycle, ensuring their conservation for ten years.
Additionally, the Governing Board has proposed a €6.3m ($6.7m) contract for the certification, inspection, monitoring, and assistance related to the infrastructure supply for Line 1.
The new semi-automatic trains will feature a driver’s cab and consist of six carriages with intercommunicating corridors.
The new trains will increase transport capacity, speed, and efficiency on a line that serves approximately nine million passengers monthly.
Older models from the 2000 CBTC series on Line 1 will be gradually phased out.
This acquisition will provide Metro de Madrid with 80 new trains, facilitating a more efficient redistribution of the current rolling stock and supporting the future extension of Line 11 to Conde de Casal.