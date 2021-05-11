Mace Dragados JV to build HS2 Birmingham Curzon Street station

HS2 stated that the value of the contract stands at $805.43m (£570m).

In collaboration with HS2, Mace and Dragados will first finalise the comprehensive design and then proceed with the station construction.

The new station will feature eco-friendly design and sustainable technologies, as well as operate with zero carbon emissions.

Designed to be in line with the ‘BREEAM excellent’ standard, it will collect rainwater and operate on sustainable power generation, with more than 2,800m² of solar panels.

HS2 chief executive Mark Thurston said: “Birmingham Curzon Street is right at the heart of the HS2 project, providing a fantastic terminus for trains running right into the heart of the city centre.



“The station will play a vital role in the long-term economic future of the West Midlands, creating hundreds of jobs during construction and boosting the region after the pandemic.”

HS2 teamed up with WSP and Grimshaw Architects to design the station.

The street has been designed by taking inspiration from the great arched roofs, which were built during the Victorian era.

The station will provide access to nearly nine high-speed trains in one hour that will travel north and south, as well as to the Midland Metro, running alongside and beneath the station.

HS2 noted that major work has already been finished on-site at Curzon Street.

The companies are also currently working on HS2’s London terminus at Euston in a separate joint venture.

Last month, the Bauer Keller joint venture (BKJV) between Bauer Technologies and Keller UK secured a $113.2m (£95m) contract to deliver geotechnical work for the HS2 rail project.

In a separate development, the Highways England Historic Railways Estate and Oxfordshire County Council have collaborated to renovate a 19th Century railway bridge in Oxfordshire.

Related Companies Pyrotek Acoustic and Thermal Insulation Products and Solutions for Rail Vehicles OKOndt Group Ultrasonic and Eddy Current Equipment for Rail Inspection VDS Rail Ethernet Train Backbone Networks and Ruggedised Electronic Devices