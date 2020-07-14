Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

The Mace Dragados joint venture has started construction work on the HS2 London terminus at Euston, UK.

In March 2019, the Mace Dragados JV was selected as HS2’s construction partner for Euston Station. The JV has worked with HS2 for early works preparation.

The new station at Euston will increase the capacity at Euston station and the number of peak-time seats available on the new rail network.

The work will include the construction of a new concourse and platforms for the low-carbon, high-speed trains, as well as improved connections to Euston and Euston Square Underground stations.

The company erected new welfare accommodation, along with the implementation of steps to ensure that social distancing is followed amid the Covid-19 pandemic.



The piling work for the station’s basement wall will commence ahead of the large-scale excavations and substructure works scheduled for next year.

The work at Euston will also enable the search for suppliers for work valued at more than £400m over the next two years.

HS2 Euston Area client director Laurence Whitbourn said: “The construction of HS2 is rapidly increasing in pace and the handover of the Euston site to our construction partner Mace Dragados is another important milestone in the programme to build Britain’s new low-carbon, high-speed railway.

“The progress in our work comes at a good time as we help support the British economy and construction sector as part of the post-pandemic economic recovery creating new jobs and providing contract opportunities.”

Last month, HS2 shortlisted construction firms that will be invited to submit tenders to construct the Birmingham Curzon Street station.

In April, the UK Department for Transport (DfT) gave the ‘notice to proceed’ for the construction of HS2.