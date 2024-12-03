Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) has commenced commercial operations for the Macau Light Rapid Transit (Macau LRT) Seac Pai Van and Hengqin Extension Lines.
The Seac Pai Van Line, which includes two new stations and a transfer station expansion over 1.6km, began operations in November, while the Hengqin Line, with two station expansions over 2.2km, opened this month.
The Seac Pai Van Line is set to improve access to a new large general hospital and facilitate movement between the Macau Peninsula and Taipa Island.
The Hengqin Line aims to bolster economic development by increasing cross-border traffic with Mainland China.
A consortium comprising MHI, Top Builders Macau, and Hou Chun Construction and Engineering executed the project.
The extensions build on the existing Taipa Line, which MHI delivered in 2019, and are expected to improve transportation links to Seac Pai Van, a residential area, and to Hengqin in Mainland China.
The Taipa Line’s 110 cars will also serve the new extensions.
MHI’s role encompassed automated guideway transit (AGT) system delivery, including signals, communication systems, power supply facilities, trackwork, platform doors, and fare charge machines, excluding the construction of station buildings and civil engineering work.
MHI also received an order from the Public Works Bureau (DSOP) of Macau to supply an AGT system for the Macau LRT East Line in February this year.
The company will oversee the entire system, including signals, communication, power distribution, guideway, platform screen doors, and automated fare collection, excluding station building construction and civil engineering work.
The project will include six station expansions over 7.65km, connecting the Macau Peninsula and the Chinese border gate near Gongbei.
Last year, MHI completed the construction and delivery of the Macau LRT Barra Extension line.
The company also signed an agreement to extend its contract with the Philippines’ Department of Transportation to continue providing maintenance services for the Manila Metro Rail Transit System Line 3 (MRT-3).
MHI plans to continue providing solutions like the ΣSynX (Sigma Syncs) Supervision technology, aiming to contribute a low-carbon society through clean transportation modes like the AGT Systems.