The Seac Pai Van Line, featuring two new stations and a transfer station expansion over 1.6km, began operations in November. Credit: MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) has commenced commercial operations for the Macau Light Rapid Transit (Macau LRT) Seac Pai Van and Hengqin Extension Lines.

The Seac Pai Van Line, which includes two new stations and a transfer station expansion over 1.6km, began operations in November, while the Hengqin Line, with two station expansions over 2.2km, opened this month.

The Seac Pai Van Line is set to improve access to a new large general hospital and facilitate movement between the Macau Peninsula and Taipa Island.

The Hengqin Line aims to bolster economic development by increasing cross-border traffic with Mainland China.

A consortium comprising MHI, Top Builders Macau, and Hou Chun Construction and Engineering executed the project.

The extensions build on the existing Taipa Line, which MHI delivered in 2019, and are expected to improve transportation links to Seac Pai Van, a residential area, and to Hengqin in Mainland China.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Railway Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

The Taipa Line’s 110 cars will also serve the new extensions.

MHI’s role encompassed automated guideway transit (AGT) system delivery, including signals, communication systems, power supply facilities, trackwork, platform doors, and fare charge machines, excluding the construction of station buildings and civil engineering work.

MHI also received an order from the Public Works Bureau (DSOP) of Macau to supply an AGT system for the Macau LRT East Line in February this year.

The company will oversee the entire system, including signals, communication, power distribution, guideway, platform screen doors, and automated fare collection, excluding station building construction and civil engineering work.

The project will include six station expansions over 7.65km, connecting the Macau Peninsula and the Chinese border gate near Gongbei.

Last year, MHI completed the construction and delivery of the Macau LRT Barra Extension line.

The company also signed an agreement to extend its contract with the Philippines’ Department of Transportation to continue providing maintenance services for the Manila Metro Rail Transit System Line 3 (MRT-3).

MHI plans to continue providing solutions like the ΣSynX (Sigma Syncs) Supervision technology, aiming to contribute a low-carbon society through clean transportation modes like the AGT Systems.