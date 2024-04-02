RATP will take over from Keolis after thirty years of the company’s operation of Lyon’s metro and tram services. Credit: prochasson frederic/Shutterstock.com

France’s RATP Group has been awarded a contract for the operation of the metros, tramways and funiculars in the city of Lyon after a vote by the board of the region’s public transport authority Sytral Mobilités.

RATP’s RATP Dev subsidiary will take over management of the city’s four metro lines, seven tramway lines, two funicular railway lines, and the 13km Rhônexpress airport link from 1 January 2025 until 2034.

The Parisian company will replace fellow French transportation company Keolis as the operator of the networks after Sytral voted to separate its metro and tram networks from its bus and trolleybus services, controlled by public transport agency TCL (Transports en Commun Lyonnais), with Keolis retaining control of the latter road networks.

RATP Dev CEO Hiba Farès said: “We are honoured to earn the trust of SYTRAL Mobilités. We will support our client in the implementation of an ambitious transport policy, one that serves development needs while taking social and environmental considerations into account.

“Alongside the employees of the TCL network, we will provide recognized expertise in metro and tramway systems, with the goal of making SYTRAL Mobilités’ vision for the Lyon metropolitan area and territories and its residents a reality.”

In addition to the operation of the network, RATP will also manage the maintenance and security of the network infrastructure as well as maintenance of the rolling stock, which includes 102 metro trains, 107 tramways, and six trains on the airport link.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Railway Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

From June 2025 the company will also manage the operation of a new river ferry shuttle service in partnership with local boat hire company Yachts de Lyon.

While Keolis had also offered to retain control of the tramway, train, and metro services, Sytral said that the “overall cost of the contract” had swayed its decision to choose RATP, despite receiving two equivalent technical offers.

Bruno Bernard, President of the Lyon metropolitan area and Sytral, said: “This selection contributes to bringing the TCL network into a new era; an era where collaboration between two globally recognized operators will undoubtedly serve the quality and improvement of the public service provided to users of the TCL network.”

Alongside its operations in France, RATP is also responsible for public transport networks in Sydney, Australia, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Doha, Qatar, and is currently in the process of participating in a joint bid for new rail services between Québec City and Toronto in Canada.